Sinam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Arun Vijay's Sinam had its theatrical release today (September 16). The promos of the film promise a sharp investigation thriller, and these do quite well in the current trend provided they have an engaging screenplay.

Arun Vijay has done investigative stories before and pulling off a cop role is not a big deal for the actor. He appears comfortable in the character as seen from the trailer. Palak Lalwani plays his wife in the film. The kid and the couple appear cute as a family together and one can't help but wonder if some tragedy would befall them in the course of the film.