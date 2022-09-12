The talented daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth welcomed a new member to the family. She recently gave birth to their bundle of joy, a baby boy with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Soundarya took to her social media handles to reveal the big news. Along with sharing the news, she dropped a series of cute pictures as well.

The duo revealed their son's name as Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi. Soundarya, who married Vishagan in the year 2019, is already a mother of a boy named Ved from her first wedding to Ashwin Ramkumar. She married Vishagan after separating from Ashwin in the year 2017. The duo have become parents to two boys just like Soundarya's sister Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who has two sons from her previous wedding to actor Dhanush.