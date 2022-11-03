Sudha Kongara’s Associate Director Sivaganesh Gets Amazing Recognition For His Brilliant Tele-Film Paraasakthi

Sivaganesh is a debutant film-maker from Chennai, India. He has worked previously as an associate director with Sudha Kongara on blockbuster hits including Soorarai Pottru (2020), Guru (Telugu - 2018) and Irudhi Suttru / Saala Khadoos (2016).

"When a caterpillar can transform to a butterfly through the metamorphosis process, I believe the same can happen with humans as well. I took this as the basic idea for my film Paraasakthi (The Goddess) and worked on the screenplay by connecting it with an actor's life. The core of the film deal with the death of a mother, whom I consider as the supreme power Paraasakthi. I'm grateful to my producer Avinash Viswanathan, my executive producer Apoorva Bakshi, my actors Pavel Navageethan, Veera and all my technicians who believed in my vision." says director Sivaganesh.

Synopsis Of The Film

Aggrieved by the untimely death of his mother, an actor scrambles and performs the last rites at her funeral. As he embarks on an emotional journey sparked by the loss, he turns up on set the same day and produces a performance that blurs the lines between reality and imagination.

Director Sivaganesh had the interest to tell interesting stories since his childhood days. As a director, he always wants to project the love, protest, pain, happiness and the complete life of ordinary people in his own world. His debut forty three minutes tele-film Paraasakthi is getting amazing response from film festivals across the globe today. World Premiere of the film happened at the 13th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 18, 2022. North American Premiere is scheduled at the 17th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival 2022, Seattle, Washington (USA) on November 4, 2022.

Actor Pavel Navageethan says, "I just walked away immediately after listening to the complete story narration of Paraasakthi from Director Sivaganesh. I couldn't express my level of happiness in words. It is an amazing gift for any actor who is looking for most promising roles to perform. It is not an easy task to bring all the top technicians in the industry together for a debut director's film. Sivaganesh made it possible with his brilliant script and he proved his excellence in execution as well."

About Producer

Avinash Viswanathan is an advertising and film producer from India. He has dabbled multiple roles in production of feature films which include The Lunchbox (2013), Irudhi Suttru / Saala Khadoos (2016), Academy award winning short-doc Period. End Of Sentence (2018), Paava Kadhaigal (2020) and Writer (2021). Paraasakthi is his maiden production venture.

Cast

Veera

Pavel Navageethan

Suhasini Sanjeev

Kavya Dhandapani

Vicky

Special Appearances

Sharath Ravi

Sanjay Bharathi

Surya Ganapathy

Crew

Director - Sivaganesh

Producer - Avinash Viswanathan

Music Director - Rajesh Murugesan

Director of Photography - Niketh Bommireddy

Editor - Sathish Suriya

Production Designer - Jacki

Costume Designer - Poornima Ramasamy

Sound Design - Sync Cinema

Re-recording Mixer - Vinay Sridhar

Executive Producer - Rangaraj Perumal

Executive Producer - Apoorva Bakshi

Executive Producer - Gitika Aggarwal

Executive Producer - Kamini Viswanathan