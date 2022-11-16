Sundar C Joins With Lyca Productions And Red Giant Movies For A Science Fiction Film: Sangamithra Resumes?
Director Sundar C is directing a science fiction film which is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. This information has created a sensation in Kollywood. Sundar C, who made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the film Muraimaaman, has given many hit films. He did films with leading actors like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Karthik.
Directed by Sundar C and starring Jeeva, Srikanth, Jai, Divyadarshini, Aparna Balamurali, Aishwarya Dutta, Yogi Babu and others, Coffee With Kadhal hit the theaters on November 4, 2022. The film received mixed reviews among the fans but did not achieve the expected success. Sundar C, who is good at making comedy and romantic films directed horror films such as Aranmanai, Aranmanai 2 and Aranmanai 3. Commercial masala mixed with comedy is Sundar C's success formula.
He started working on a big budget film called Sangamithra similar to Baahubali. Jayam Ravi, Shruti Haasan, Arya and others were roped in to act in the film. The film was planned to be produced by Thenandal Films with AR Rahman composing the music. But eventually the film ended as fast as it started. Strong sources from the industry says that director Sundar C is going to direct a science fiction film in collaboration with Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.
At a time when the response of Sundar C's films started going down, many people are raising questions as to how it will work out to do a big budget film now. In particular, netizens have been raising questions like, who will play the lead role in the high budget science fiction film. At the same time, fans also believe that this is not the dropped Sangamithra movie.
