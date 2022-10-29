Superstar Named His Grandson As Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi And Signed Two Films With Lyca On The Same Day

After completing Jailer with director Nelson Dilipkumar, Superstart Rajinikanth is doing two films with Lyca Productions. The official announcement about these films were made immediately after the naming ceremony of Rajinikanth's grandson and Soundarya Rajinikanth's son that happened in his home at Poes Garden yesterday. Soundarya's husband Visakan, Rajinikanth and both the family members were only there in the most important event.

Soundarya already announced the name of her baby boy as Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi during the announcement of his birth last month. And the official naming ceremony along with the traditional event of cradling the baby happened yesterday morning. Immediately after the lunch, the most awaited announcement about Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming films were made officially by Lyca Productions.

But to everyone's surprise, Lyca announced two films with Rajinikanth and they also revealed that the first film shooting will kick start on November 5, 2022. It made the entire film industry to guess about the directors of these two Superstar films. Though the production house keeps it as a super-secret information, people of kollywood strongly beleive that Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi and Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya as the two directors of these two films respectively. Hope the directors will make use of this golden opportunity and give consecutive super hit blockbusters for the one and only Superstar.