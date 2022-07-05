Suriya 39 Update: The Actor To Romance Pooja Hegde In This Film With Director Siva!

Actor Suriya is someone who believes that cinema with content always wins no matter what. Of late, the actor has been picking meaty roles for his stature and is excelling in portraying biographical characters. Suriya's latest releases were all on the straight OTT platforms and received raving reviews for the performance and scripts.

He appeared on the big screen in a cameo role as Rolex in Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial Vikram starring Kamal Haasan. He then appeared in a guest role in actor R Madhavan's Rocketry which hit the screens quite recently. Both his roles were received amid great hype and appreciation.

The latest buzz in Kollywood is that the actor will soon be seen romancing the most sought-after actress Pooja Hegde in #Suriya39. The project was delayed due to a change in the crew and producers. Meanwhile, Suriya carried on his other commitments, and now comes the news about the leading lady of his then stalled project.

For Suriya 39, the makers of Radhe Shyam and Saaho- starring Prabhas have come on board to resume the film. The makers have approached several actresses for the role but zeroed in on the Beast fame Pooja Hegde.

Pooja is enjoying her time as the most in-demand actress in the south cinema industries and is also doing a couple of projects in Bollywood. She has been signing projects back-to-back irrespective of the films' success at the box office. However, official confirmation of the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, Suriya is also doing a film with director Bala which is tentatively called #Suriya41. The project is on a little break owing to the script's re-work. This film has Krithi Shetty as the female lead.