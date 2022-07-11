Actor Suriya, who is on a roll with number of films in his kitty is a busy actor atleast until the end of 2023. The Jai Bhim actor, who collaborated with his guru, director Bala, after almost a decade is gearing up for a new update on his tentatively titled #Suriya41. The latest update revealed the film's title as Vanangaan.

Marking the birthday of the project's director Bala, the makers of the film, Suriya's 2D Entertainment mentioned that an update will be revealed on July 11 at 6 pm. The team revealed the film's title with a poster.

Vanangaan started shooting and even completed a schedule. However the movie's output so far is unsatisfying to both the producer and the director, which is why Suriya reportedly asked Bala to take a break from production to focus better. Following this, an elaborate schedule planned to be shot in Goa got cancelled. Earlier, there were rumours about the film being shelved following which Suriya had put out a tweet rubbishing the news.

Now that there is an update on the film, the fans of director Bala and that of Suriya are excited. Krithi Shetty is roped in as the film's female lead.

Actor Suriya tweeted about the film and revealed the title of the film as Vanangaan in Tamil and Achaludu in Telugu.

Suriya, who enjoyed back-to-back successes on the OTT platform will be next seen in Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal, a film with Siruthai Siva and TJ Gnanavel besides Vanangaan.