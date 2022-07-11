Actor Suriya, who is on a roll with number of films in his kitty is a busy actor atleast until the end of 2023. The Jai Bhim actor, who collaborated with his guru, director Bala, after almost a decade is gearing up for a new update on his tentatively titled #Suriya41. The latest update revealed the film's title as Vanangaan.
Suriya 41 Update: Suriya-Bala's Film Is Titled Vanangaan In Tamil, Achaludu In Telugu!
Marking the birthday of the project's director Bala, the makers of the film, Suriya's 2D Entertainment mentioned that an update will be revealed on July 11 at 6 pm. The team revealed the film's title with a poster.
Vanangaan started shooting and even completed a schedule. However the movie's output so far is unsatisfying to both the producer and the director, which is why Suriya reportedly asked Bala to take a break from production to focus better. Following this, an elaborate schedule planned to be shot in Goa got cancelled. Earlier, there were rumours about the film being shelved following which Suriya had put out a tweet rubbishing the news.
Now that there is an update on the film, the fans of director Bala and that of Suriya are excited. Krithi Shetty is roped in as the film's female lead.
Actor Suriya tweeted about the film and revealed the title of the film as Vanangaan in Tamil and Achaludu in Telugu.
Check out the tweet here
Suriya, who enjoyed back-to-back successes on the OTT platform will be next seen in Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal, a film with Siruthai Siva and TJ Gnanavel besides Vanangaan.
- When Kareena Kapoor Said 'I Don't Even Know Who Suriya Is' And Said She Has No Interest In Doing South Films
- Vikram Day 34 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Movie Is A Record Breaker In Kollywood!
- Vikram Day 33 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Hit Film Continues To Run At The Box Office!
- Suriya 39 Update: The Actor To Romance Pooja Hegde In This Film With Director Siva!
- Vikram Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film To Run In Theatres After OTT Premiere?
- Vikram Day 31 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Action Flick Is Just Days Away From OTT Premiere
- Vikram Day 30 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Action Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Gross!
- Vikram Day 29 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Continues Successful Run At The BO!
- Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Has No Boundaries At The BO!
- Suriya Accepts Oscar Invite; Thanks The Academy With A Special Post
- Kajol, Reema Kagti, Suriya Invited To Join Oscar Committee, To Represent India In Class Of 2022
- Vikram Day 26 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Is Inches Away From Grossing Rs 400 Crore!