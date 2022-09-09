Suriya 42 Motion Poster Out! Siruthai Siva Has Planned Something Huge

The motion poster released today (September 9) and it featured an eagle flying above a battlefield, with violent and gruesome frames of artwork depicting the sequences. The eagle then soars above a mystical-looking landscape, that is burning at multiple spots. This might be the same battlefield in the movie.

Suriya and Siruthai Siva's #Suriya42 had pooja ceremony recently and the team promptly announced the release of a motion poster yesterday (September 8). The video did not reveal the film's name. However, it was packed with surprises that will blow your mind.

The video mentions the names of certain clans as it moves forward. Whether the clan names are fictitious or real or altered is not clear yet. The names are as follows: Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathaar.

In the end, a warrior, presumably Suriya, is shown from behind, fully suited up with an axe in his left hand. He carries a spear, a bow, and some arrows on his back.

Devi Sri Prasad has matched the spooky visuals with his chilling score. The beats of the score combined with how the frames were revealed with the lightning flashes, created magic.

Watch the Motion Poster here!

The film will be released in ten languages. Also, the film has been announced as a 3D release. This could be fantasy, historical fiction, or a combination of both, we don't know. But whatever it is, it is abundantly exciting. #Suriya42 is written and directed by Siva. It's produced by UV Creations and KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.

Suriya has already expressed interest in a project proposed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Irumbukai Maayavi, which was touted to be a superhero project. It's not clear yet if it will happen or not, but with #Suriya42's latest glimpse revealed now, it does seem like Suriya is planning to push boundaries and do crazy experiments going forward. We are looking forward to more from the team of #Suriya42.