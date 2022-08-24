The Suriya starrer, directed by Siruthai Siva, under the working title #Suriya42 has been kickstarted. Actor Suriya, director Siva, and Composer Devi Sri Prasad, DSP, attended the event.
Suriya 42 Update: Siruthai Siva's Suriya Starrer Goes On Floors!
Photos have been shared on social media handles. Suriya looks dapper in a classy white shirt, and a cool beard. The actor has garnered great praise after his much-celebrated cameo in Vikram, as a Rolex, sorry Rolex Sir.
#Suriya42 is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, someone who frequently collaborates with the brothers Suriya and Karthi.
Suriya's Vaadivaasal is also being highly anticipated. The team released a video of the actor playing with a home-trained bull, which would feature in the film. With the expected reprisal of his Rolex in a movie set in the lokiverse and the project Irumbukai Maayavi, Suriya has a lot on his plate to be excited about. The actor has also partnered with acclaimed director Bala, after a long gap.
Suriya recently received a national award for Best Actor, for the film Soorarai Pottru. The film's crew received five awards in total, including Best Actor. The announcement coincided with his birthday celebrations and made for a joyous evening.
Siruthai Siva's previous film with Superstar Rajinikanth was the family entertainer, Annathe. His latest collaboration with Thala Ajith, Viswasam, was also a family entertainer and it did well at the box office. It is expected that #Suriya42 might also be a family entertainer seeing that it is the director's forte.
