Suriya and Siruthai Siva's #Suriya42 recently got kickstarted and the team has been quite quick in offering us some material. The team has announced on Twitter now that a motion poster of #Suriya42 will be unveiled at 10 am tomorrow (September 9, 2022).
Suriya 42 Update: The Siruthai Siva Directorial's Motion Poster To Arrive on September 9
The project is being written and directed by Siva. It's produced by UV Creations and KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green. Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring the film's music. The film also stars Yogi Babu.
This is the first time Siva and Suriya have signed a film together. Siva has mostly been working with Thala Ajith (four films consecutively), after his Tamil debut Siruthai, with Karthi, which was a remake of Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu. Siva recently worked with Superstar Rajinikanth, on Annathe.
Suriya has been pretty busy lately. He has an ongoing project Vanangaan with Bala. He has signed Vaadivasal with Vetrimaaran, which might start anytime soon. The timeline of his upcoming movies, and which will come first is not yet clear. However, it appears that although Suriya 42 has been signed most recently, this project might make it to the big screens sooner than the other two.
Suriya recently completed 25 years of his career in the film industry. Karthi had emotionally tweeted about it, celebrating his brother's hard work and accomplishments and also sharing a picture of them together, from their childhood days.
