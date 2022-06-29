Suriya Accepts Oscar Invite; Thanks The Academy With A Special Post

The Nadippin Nayagan retweeted The Academy's Oscar Panel invitation post on his official Twitter page and thanked the academy and everyone who wished him with a special post. "Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!! 🙏🏽," wrote Suriya on his post.

Suriya has now emerged as the first-ever Tamil actor who received an invitation to join the Oscar panel. The fans and industry members are heaping talented actor with congratulatory messages, for this great achievement. Suriya accepted the Oscar invite and thanked the academy for the honour with a special post.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who recently shared the screen with Suriya in the blockbuster film Vikram, took to his official Twitter page and congratulated the actor. "Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence," write the Ulaganayagan. Suriya retweeted the veteran actor's post and wrote: "Thank you anna 🙏🏽."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Academy, on Tuesday, announced that it is inviting 397 artists across the world to join the Oscars Panel 2022. Along with Suriya, some of the exceptional talents of Indian cinema including Bollywood actress Kajol, filmmaker Reema Kagti, documentary maker Rintu Thomas, and others have been invited to join the panel.

To the unversed, two of the Suriya's recent outings, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim had garnered attention on the Oscars platform in the past. Coming to the actor's career graph, he is now consciously taking a different route with script selection and selecting some socially-relevant subjects along with commercial potboilers. The talented actor will be next seen Vaadivaasal, the period drama helmed by Vetrimaaran.