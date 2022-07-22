Suriya And Soorarai Pottru Win Big At The National Film Awards 2022: Netizens Are Delighted!

As expected, Suriya bagged his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor, for his brilliant performance as Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara in Soorarai Pottru. The netizens are clearly delighted with the selection in the Best Actor category this year and are stating that the supremely talented actor deserves every bit of this honour.

Suriya's much-loved autobiographical drama Soorarai Pottru has won big at the National Film Awards 2022. The Sudha Kongara directorial bagged five awards including Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Music. Even though it was expected that Soorarai Pottru will win in a couple of categories, this clean sweep came out as a big surprise.

It is a double treat for Suriya today, as a Soorarai Pottru, which is produced by the actor himself, has also won the award for the Best Feature film in the country. This win is unarguably a very important milestone for the Tamil film industry as well, as Soorarai Pottru is the first-ever direct OTT film to bag this honour. This award will be received by Suriya's home banner, 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The predictions came true when it comes to the Best Actress category of the National Film Awards 2022, as Aparna Balamurali bagged the award as expected. The young actress played the role of Bommi, a strong-willed, independent woman who is the backbone of her husband Maara to near perfection, in Soorarai Pottru.

Sudha Kongara, the director herself along with Shalini Usha Nair won the award for Best Screenplay. GV Prakash, on the other hand, bagged the National Film Award for Best Music Director for the fantastic Background Music he created for this autobiographical drama.

The netizens are now heaping praises on Suriya and team Soorarai Pottru for the big win. Check out some of the tweets here...

"The most deserved only few films will make us feel proud and happy #SooraraiPottru and yes it is @Sudha_Kongara @Suriya_offl @gvprakash

You guys will be in history of Tamil cinema forever ❤️❤️," wrote @KarthikVasi

"From not releasing his movie's in theaters trolls to Oscar academy member and finally making his movie getting 5 national awards you are such an inspiration and a pride to kollywood and Indian cinema anna @Suriya_offl 🔥❣ #SooraraiPottru #HBDDearSuriya," reads @Vinith_Offl's tweet.

"Congratulations @Suriya_offl sir, @gvprakash sir and #SooraraiPottru team for grabbing #NationalAward 😍👏🏻 Really deserving awards for the hardwork ❤️," wrote @Akvicky_2.