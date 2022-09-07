Suriya Completes 25 Years In The Industry And The Timing Is Perfect! Here’s Why

"He worked day & night to make his every minus into his greatest plus. He focused only at outperforming his own achievements. As a person, he made his already generous heart even larger and shaped the lives of thousands of deserving kids. That's my brother!" said Karthi in his Tweet celebrating Suriya's 25 years in the film industry.

Karthi is not the only one rejoicing Suriya's achievements. A sizable number of us are proud of what the actor has done in these 25 years of his career.

Introduced in Nerukku Ner as a character constantly in conflict with Vijay's character and in love with Simran's character, Suriya started off with a bang. The actor has shared in interviews that he was quite harshly criticised for his dance and he had to work hard to prove that he can do it as well as any other actor.

The actor went on to do some warm and relatable love stories and saw success quite often. Poovellam Kettuppar, Unnai Ninaithu, and Friends are some of the notable films from that list.

Bala's Nandha which came out in 2001, saw Suriya transform into an action star. Ameer's Mounam Pesiyadhe showed Suriya as a rugged urban youth, who started a major cultural trend when the film was released.

Starting from 2003 to 2009, Suriya piled up blockbusters. The following films were released one after the other in that period, and each one of them was either a critically acclaimed work of art or a commercially successful project, and in some cases both: Kaakha Kaakha, Pithamagan, Perazhagan, Aayudha Ezhuthu, Maayavi, Ghajini, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Vel, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Ayan.

Suriya has now shifted his focus to working on films that talk about social issues and resonate with his compassionate and altruistic nature.

The completion of 25 years couldn't have happened at a better time. The actor has been receiving a lot of praise in the past few months. Suriya's appearance in the industry hit Vikram as Rolex shook the audience, and has left us longing for more of the character. His Soorarai Pottru had bagged a number of national awards recently, including Best Actor for Suriya, his first.

Suriya and Bala have recently joined hands for Vanangaan, and it is highly anticipated for the duo. Lokesh Kanagaraj is very likely to get Rolex in as a primary character in one of his upcoming movies. Vetrimaran's Vaadivasal will show Suriya in a new light. Exciting projects are coming up for the Nadippin Nayagan, and his career can only climb up the ladder going forward.