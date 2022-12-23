Tamil Bigg Boss 6 Elimination: Unexpected TWIST; Not Shivin But Dhanalakshmi To Get Evicted?

In the house, Dhanalakshmi is known for voicing out her opinions boldly. Though she has faced backlash from the housemates and the fans of the show for her short-tempered nature, she still has fans for her witty sense of humor. Oftentimes, she has expressed her disappointment whenever anything went against her during tasks. This week, fans have been lauding her for taking things lightly.

Advertisement

As far as the nomination for eviction is concerned, the house saw an open nomination on Monday. Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Rachitha, Myna, Kathiravan, Azeem, and Vikraman are the housemates who got nominated for eviction. While Dhanalakshmi and Shivin received four votes each, Rachitha received three votes. Myna, Azeem, Vikraman, and Kathiravan received two votes each.

In another news about Bigg Boss, it is reported that Kamal Haasan will soon retire from his hosting duties. While the actor has not confirmed the news officially, the news has been making the rounds on social media since Thursday morning. Apparently, Kamal decided to concentrate on his acting career and he will not be the host after the ongoing season.

The show is being aired on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the streamer.