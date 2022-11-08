Tamil Comedy Actor Yogi Babu’s Bollywood Re-entry After Eight Years Of Chennai Express With Shah Rukh Khan

Comedy actor Yogi Babu is making his direct Bollywood re-entry with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan directed by Atlee. Yogi Babu is a top comedian in Tamil cinema and is very busy with a lot Tamil films in hand. This year alone, 17 films featuring actor Yogi Babu have been released so far.

He is known as Yogi Babu because he made his debut with the movie Yogi released in 2009. Yogi Babu, who acted with most of the leading heroes of Tamil cinema in comedy, has also acted as individual hero in some important films such as Mandela. A rumor that Yogi Babu is going to act in Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood film has been circulating for a few months and now an official announcement has been made to confirm the exciting news.

Director Atlee is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawan. Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role with actor Yogi Babu joining him. After performing a small character role in 2013 film Chennai Express, Yogi Babu is reuniting with actor Shah Rukh Khan for the second time with Jawan after eight years. Yogi Babu expressed his sincere gratitude to director Atlee for giving him this opportunity through Jawan.

Yogi Babu had the dharshan of Lord Murugan at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple y Jawan esterday (November 7, 2022). He met and talked to the media people there, "This is the second time I am acting with actor Shah Rukh Khan. It was a great experience. Thanks to director Atlee for giving me the opportunity. I always love to play characters that suit my facial features. I am also playing a similar role in Jawan. Though films like Mandela worked well, I can't play as hero all the time. I can't go beyond comedy. That's what gave me a hand."