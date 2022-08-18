Tamilrockerz, starring Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidhyanadhan, and MS Bhaskar, is all set for its release. The series talks about the infamous struggle of the film industry in battling piracy. Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan has written the series, and Arivazhagan has directed it. The project has been produced by AVM Productions.

Arun Vijay plays Rudra, an officer of the police department, who is on a mission to prevent a major star's latest release from being leaked online. Rudra pursues the backdrop of the team involved in film piracy and tries to track them down. Ironically, Rudra is portrayed as someone who doesn't care much for cinema.

Vani Bhojan's character is seen working on the case with Rudra in the trailer. Iswarya Menon's character is likely to be romantically involved with Rudra. The relationship between them has already created a spark, as she has been portrayed as someone who loves cinema, in contrast to Rudra.

Tamilrockerz will release on August 19, on Sony LIV in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The official social media handles of the OTT giant has been sharing glimpses of the series.

The story is believed to be based on the piracy giant Tamilrockers, which is extremely popular for offering high-definition versions of movies, sometimes even parallel to their official releases. The audience has quite an expectation from the series as people are eager to see behind the curtains of film piracy.