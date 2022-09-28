Actor Karthi will be doing a film with director Raju Murugan after the release of Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 and his first double role Film Sardar. This Raju Murugan film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Still there is no official announcement about the film. But as per sources from the film industry, shooting of this film will begin after the Pooja holidays from October 5, 2022. To our pleasant surprise, SS Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna Hero Sunil will play the villain in this film. Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the female lead.

Vijay Sethupathi was their first choice for the role but unfortunately, he couldn't do it due to his busy schedule in which already accomodates Bollywood films Gandhi Talks, Merry Christmas with Katina Kaif, Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and a web series with Raj & DK. The team got impressed with Sunil's brilliant performance in Pushpa: The Rise and roped him in to play the most notorious villain role. Actor Sunil is well-known for his comedy and important character roles in a lot of blockbuster Telugu films. He started experimenting with antagonist roles from Pushpa: The Rise and it worked. His screen presence as Mangalam Seenu against Allu Arjun was just mind-blowing.

The irony is that Vijay Sethupathi who missed this Karthi film is playing the antagonist role in Pushpa: The Rule. On the other hand, it became a fashion of roping in big stars from other languages to play an important character. This is also seen as a healthy competition between Kollywood, Mollywood, Tollywood and Bollywood. The idea of releasing these films in multiple regional languages is the key factor behind this exchange of famous actors. Reports says that GV Prakash Kumar will be the music composer for this film. Most likely, the film will be titled as Japan!