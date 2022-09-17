Recently, he has been on one such trip. A couple of his fan interactions from this trip are being circulated on social media.

Thala Ajith is known for his passion for driving. He was a professional car racer at one point. Following an accident, the actor started focusing more on his acting career. However, his passion for travel did not go away. Often, stories would drop about his trips and his fan interactions.

In one story, a fan posted online about his experience meeting with Ajith unexpectedly. This person and his friend had a broken-down vehicle. They had stopped a random rider for help, and this rider ended up being Ajith. The actor said his group had a spare, and waited with this guy and his friend until his group caught up with them. Ajith introduced himself and had a conversation with them over tea. They had taken photographs as well.

In another story, a video was shared on Three days, and Ajith as he removes his helmet asks with a smile if he is a killer or a robber to be chased. The fan responds that he wanted to meet and talk. Ajith smiles and gets into a conversation with him presumably, and the video ends there.

Ajith is often appreciated for how kind and approachable he is to people who meet up with him, and how he tries his best to keep his company comfortable and respected. The stories do bring a smile to one's face.

Ajith is currently working on his AK 61. He is expected to start the dubbing process, after coming back from his trip.