Thalaivar 170 update: Superstar Rajinikanth To Team Up With The Don?
Yesterday evening, social media was buzzing with an update about Superstar's next. No, not Jailer. The next. #Thalaivar170.
Superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up once again with Lyca Productions after 2.0. The film is to be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, who debuted with Sivakarthikeyan's Don. The update landed at about 6 pm yesterday. #Thalaivar170 started trending immediately. Although no official announcement has come from the production house or the team, the news has been everywhere. Photos of Cibi with Rajinikanth are being shared.
Don had received positive reception at the box office. While the critics found a handful of flaws to point fingers at, the film did commercially well. Don starred Sivarkarthikeyan, Priyanka Arulmohan, SJ Suryah, and Samuthirakani as primary characters. Anirudh had composed Don's music which included the instant hits, Jalabulajangu, and Private Party.
The superstar is currently working on Jailer, and the first look poster for Jailer was released a few days back. Jailer's officially confirmed cast includes Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinakayan. Anirudh, again, is the film's composer. The film is written and directed by Nelson. KS Ravikumar has been rumoured to have taken part in the writing department, but no official announcement has been made yet.
