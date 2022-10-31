Thalapathy 67 Digital Business: Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Does A Decent Business Of Rs 170 Crore

The movie stars Nivin Pauly in the role of an antagonist. The movie is being shot on a budget of about Rs 250 Crore, apparently. Actor Vijay is said to be taking home around Rs 125 Crore as remuneration, and the 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj is taking a pay cheque of Rs 20 Crore, reportedly.

Thalapathy Vijay is working on his bilingual film Varisu right now but the actor is also hitting the headlines with his other project- the one with none other than his 'Master' director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled tentatively as Thalapathy 67, the movie is a production venture of Lalit Kumar.

According to the insider sources, the digital rights of the film in all five languages are sold off at a whopping price. Although there is no official confirmation about the same, it is rumoured that the digital rights were sold somewhere between Rs 150 Crore and Rs 170 Crore. Given these numbers, we can conclude that the movie has already arrived at a total profit of about Rs 150 Crore, for the makers.

According to the information available, the story of Thalapathy 67 is about a gangster who needs to amass wealth to maintain his stature with his gang. The challenges that he has to face to achieve the goal forms the crux of the movie.

Talking about the technical team of Thalapathy 67, Anirudh Ravichander is on board for composing the film's music. Pallavi Singh is working as the costume designer for the cast. Stunt choreographer Anbariv is on board for designing the fight sequences which are going to be showcased stylishly. Gopi Prasanna is working as the Publicity Designer.