Thalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Directorial Sets Another Record By Closing Non-Theatrical Business

Thalapathy Vijay is going to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. The duo made the headlines even before the film was officially launched. Post the massive success of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, Lokesh's fame grew leaps and bound. The director is one among the most sought-after in the Indian film industry. Vijay and Lokesh have earlier worked on Master, which also features Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Thalapathy 67 is currently trending for its update about closing a fantastic non-theatrical business deal, again before the film was officially launched. It was also speculated that the movie could be part of LCU.

According to the industry buzz, the movie has done a great non-theatrical business with digital streaming rights being sold off to Netflix, and audio rights given away to Sony Music. Satellite rights of the film are sold to Sun TV for all South-Indian languages and to Set Max Sony for Hindi.

Advertisement

Earlier, the movie hit the headlines for its pre-announcement digital business deal worth around Rs 170 Crore. The movie is already a winner in terms of hype, and money. It is just a matter of time until the filming begins and is released in the theatres. It was also learned that Vijay will be taking home a remuneration of Rs 125 Crore for this project while Lokesh will receive a pay cheque of Rs 20 Crore.

According to the available information, Thalapathy 67 will have a stellar cast. It is said to be the story is of a gangster who is power and wealth hungry. He has to achieve his goals and build his empire and secure it. How he manages to face the challenges that he comes face to face, will be showcased in a typical Lokesh Kangaraj style.