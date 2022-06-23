Earlier, it was expected that Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj will announce the much-awaited project on the former's birthday, June 22. But, the team has reportedly decided to officially launch the project only after the pre-production works kickstart. The sources close to Thalapathy 67 suggest that director Lokesh and his team are planning to start the pre-production in July, this year.

Thalapathy 67, the much-awaited 67th film of Thalapathy Vijay is currently in its budding stage. Vijay is reuniting with the Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the massive success of Master, for the untitled venture. As per the latest reports, Thalapathy 67 has been slated to start rolling in October, this year.

It has been reported that Thalapathy Vijay's second collaboration with the Master director is going to be an out-and-out action film. In a recent interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj mentioned that it is going to be 100 percent his film, unlike Master. Interestingly, the young filmmaker is reportedly planning to retain his Vikram crew members and some of the cast members, for the Vijay starrer as well.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that actors Narain, Arjun Das, and Jafer, who played pivotal roles in both Kaithi and Vikram, are going to be a part of Thalapathy 67. In that case, the rumours regarding the film being a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe might come true. However, there is no official confirmation on the same, yet.

As reported earlier, Cinema Vikatan had revealed that the legendary actor Kamal Haasan is planning to join the Thalapathy Vijay starrer as its producer. The sources close to the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial suggest that Kamal Haasan might co-produce the project under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), along with Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. If this report comes true, Tamil cinema might witness one of the biggest-ever collaborations in its history, with the film.