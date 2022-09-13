Thalapathy 67 Update: A KGF Star To Be A Part Of The Vijay Starrer?

#Thalapathy67 is probably the first film to have updates of such hype coming out before the official announcement for the project is out. On one hand, the film has not been officially announced by anyone who is part of the cast and crew. On the other hand, we have updates about its non-theatrical business, casting updates, and speculations about the plot.

The casting updates have been way too interesting for this film. So far, we have Trisha, Samantha, and Gautham Menon as the cast, as per unofficial updates. Now, a partly official update has come out that Sanjay Dutt is onboard this project. This particular news has been shared by a number of industry trackers through their official Twitter handles. One of them even mentioned that Sanjay Dutt has been offered a salary of about Rs. 10 Crore for this role.

Samantha plays a corrupt cop, Trisha is acting Vijay in the same film together after so long, and Gautham Menon is going to act in a Vijay film. These are quite crazy details on their own. And to think that all of these will happen, and Sanjay Dutt will join them, is just too much to process honestly.

If this is not enough, there is also the talk that Prithviraj Sukumaran is also being approached for a role in #Thalapathy67. The explanation for this huge number of stars being cast has been given as follows: #Thalapathy67 has a script that demands this many antagonists. The talk is that Vijay would be playing a gangster, with a stylish salt and pepper look.

While all of this is exciting, it also makes you wonder how such a huge cast would be accommodated in the film, and if anyone from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe would be part of #Thalapathy67. Lokesh is definitely cooking up something spicy and we can't wait for time to move on so that we could finally see more of this project.