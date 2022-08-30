Thalapathy 67 Update: Keerthy Suresh To Be Paired With Vijay?

Meanwhile, Chennai Times has published an article that speculates over a new casting update of Thalapathy 67. Keerthy Suresh is believed to be joining the cast. It is rumoured that while Trisha and Keerthy will play Vijay's romantic partners in different timelines, Samantha will play the antagonist in the film.

The recent buzz about Thalapathy 67 is that the project commences this December. Master first look had released on a new year's eve, and we may get a first look for Thalapathy 67 this new year's eve.

Keerthy Suresh has played opposite Vijay in two of his earlier films. In both cases, her roles were that of a stereotypical female lead of a commercial entertainer. The actor has proven records of pulling of meaty roles and hopefully this time around she gets a better role. Maybe the third time will be the charm.

In an interview post the release of Vikram, film journalist, Baradwaj Rangan, had asked the director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, about not having strong female characters in his films, or rather not having a prominent presence of a female character at all. The director acknowledged the fact, and said he just happened to be writing scripts of that nature, and he will definitely work on a script that has solid female characters. Considering his statement, the updates do seem credible. We will just to have to wait until the team decides to speak up.

The speculations are all extremely exciting, and the hype for the film, which still remains officially unannounced, is unbelievable. Lokesh had declined to say anything about this project, and repeatedly iterated that any official confirmation will have to be from the production side.