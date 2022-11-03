Thalapathy 67 Update: Unni Mukundan & Vishal In Talks For Signing Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next

Updates about Thalapathy 67's casting process have been dropping day in and day out, and the most recent updates involve Vishal and Unni Mukundan.

After Prithiviraj Sukumaran's birthday updates, the talk was that he will not be a part of this project, as he couldn't accommodate the dates for Thalapathy 67. Recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj visited Vishal on the sets of Mark Anthony, and the talk was that Vishal has been offered the role that was earlier discussed with Prithiviraj.

Now, the most recent buzz is that Unni Mukundan is starring in Thalapathy 67. The actor had shared a picture on his profile and had added a suggestive caption that hinted at him playing a character in Thalapathy 67.

The caption read "Lifetime settlement for those who can master this selfie 😌🥹🤙🏼" The picture was a bit blurry reminding the viewers of the first look of Master, which was released on New Year's Eve of 2019-2020. Considering his nativity, it seems likely that maybe he will be cast for the role earlier offered to Prithviraj. However, as with most other updates about this film, this has can't be taken as an update, but more as a possibility.

Thalapathy 67 is expected to go on floors in a month, and the team will definitely confirm the cast by that time. It's quite new to the industry that a film has remained officially unannounced for such a long time, despite almost official updates about the cast and crew being shared online regularly. Lokesh probably has an out-of-the-box promotional strategy planned for this film.

Unni Mukundan made his debut in Dhanush's Seedan in 2011 and then went on to do Malayalam films predominantly. He did a few Telugu films in the past decade and they are as follows: Janatha Garage, Bhaagamathie, and Khiladi. He has played the male lead in Samantha's Yashoda, which is awaiting its release in a few days.