Thalapathy Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Master Directed By Lokesh Kanagaraj To Be Released Soon In Japan

Tamil films are very popular in Japan, especially where Superstar Rajinikanth films are doing well since he has a huge fan base there. Lokesh Kanagaraj is a leading director in Tamil film industry today. All his movies Managaram, Kaithi, Master and Vikram have become blockbuster hits so far. As we all know, he is going to direct Thalapathy 67 next and the pre-production work for this is already in progress. This is director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second film with Thalapathy Vijay. They earlier worked together in the Master, that promoted Lokesh Kanagaraj as the leading director in Tamil film industry. The film was released last year during the Pongal festival and it was a terrific blockbuster hit in the theatres.

Master is the movie that brought people back to theatres from the threat of Corona and revived the theaters. To everyone's surprise, the industry hit Master is now going to the next level and the official announcement for the same has been released. Yes, they dubbed it in Japanese and made it ready to release the fantastic entertaining film in Japan. The film is titled as Sensei, means duck in Japanese. It has been announced that the film will release there on November 18, 2022 and posters have been put up all over Japan already.

Right from KS Ravikumar's Muthu, all the Superstar Rajinikanth films that got released in Japan proved at the box office there. As a result, Rajinikanth has a lot of fans there. While Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi has already released in Japan, he is very excited as Master is also releasing. Will the Superstar magic work for Thalapathy as well ? Let's wait and watch!