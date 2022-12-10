Thalapathy Vijay Has A Surprise Gift For Comedian Yogi Babu; Picture Goes Viral!

Thalapathy Vijay has gifted a cricket bat to comedian Yogi Babu.

Out of 4 Tamil films that release in a week, Yogi Babu is acting in at least 3 films. In this way, Yogi Babu has created a new style based on his appearance and has acted in many movies.

Recently, as Yogi Babu completed 13 years in the film industry, he celebrated his 13-year journey by cutting a cake on the sets of Suriya 42 along with director Siruthai Siva. The video also trended on social media.

Now, Kollywood's top actor Thalapathy Vijay has surprised everyone by gifting a cricket bat to comedian Yogi Babu. Holding the gifted bat in his hand, Yogi Babu took a picture of him and shared it on his official Twitter page.

Under that post, many Vijay fans are congratulating Vijay. Some have posted a comment that the price of the bat is Rs 52,000. So far, Yogi Babu has acted in Mersal, Bigil and Beast along with Thalapathy Vijay.

Some people are raising the question why should they give a cricket bat as a gift? In the movie Mersal, there is a scene where Yogi Babu comes to pick up Vijay who is playing cricket, and it is the opinion of netizens that he may have gifted this cricket bat to cherish the sweet memory of that scene. Whereas strong sources from the film industry says that Yogi Babu is a fantastic batsman. He just love cricket and some of his videos playing brilliant cricket shots during a shot break went viral recently. Thalapathy Vijay might have watched it and gifted a cricket bat to Yogi Babu to encourage his passion towards the sport.

Comedians always had a special place in Tamil cinema. Even films without a story starring big heroes have a history of becoming hits because of the comedy scenes they featured. After Gowdamani and Senthil, Vadivelu and Vivek have shone in comedy roles in Tamil cinema. However, with Vadivelu not signing films for a few years, Vivek not acting in many films and Santhanam, the leading comedian in the line-up, deciding to play the hero, there was a dearth of comedians in Tamil cinema.

Yogi Babu, who was acting in small roles in that situation, became very popular with the movie Maan Karate starring Sivakarthikeyan. After that, his comedy scenes were well received by the fans and he was signed in many films. Yogi Babu, who acted with all the leading actors including Superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya, acted in more than ten films simultaneously and emerged as the busy comedy actor of Kodambakkam.

In such a situation, Thalapahty Vijay's gift to Yogi Babu is seen as a token of love towards the brilliant co-artist.