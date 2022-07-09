Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently filming for his bilingual project with director Vamshi Paidipally Vaarasudu AKA Varisu, is now in news for Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. Vijay has always been a great fan of King Khan, and Atlee, who is helming Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan is also a dear friend and huge fan of Vijay. The director has now decided on bringing together both superstars in a single frame.

According to the Kollywood grapevine, buzz strongly has it that Atlee had asked Vijay to appear in a cameo for Jawan for which the latter has immediately given his nod. Vijay is said to have agreed to do this impactful yet small role in exchange for nothing. If these rumours are going to be true, there will be nothing like this film for the actors involved in it given the scale of its production and promotion.

The makers of the film, Shah Rukh Khan's own Red Chillies Entertainment are said to have arrived in Chennai for canning the scenes that involve Vijay. The actor has given a day's call sheet for the same.

Jawan will have terrific openings in Tamil Nadu because of Vijay and Vijay too, getting an extended market in Bollywood. On top of it, Shah Rukh Khan's market in Tamil reaches new heights. Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of director Atlee who helmed Mersal, Bigil, and Theri with Vijay. Jawan will have theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Jawan is an action drama with Nayanthara as the female protagonist. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Manahar Kumar, and Sunil Grover among others. Jawan is expected to be released in theatres on June 3, 2023.