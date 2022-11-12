Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Film To Have A Grand Audio Release Event On November 24 In Chennai?

Thalapathy Vijay's 66 AKA Varisu/ Vaarasudu, his Tollywood debut with director Vamshi Paidipally is all set to hit the screens for Pongal/Sankranthi 2023. The movie is shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Vamshi is making his Kollywood debut as a director and producer Dil Raju too is venturing into the Kollywood market as the producer under the Sri Venkateswara Films banner. Fans of the actor are all bucked up for the movie and couldn't wait.

Tollywood and Kollywood busiest music composer, Thaman S composed the background score and tracks for the film. The recently released single 'Ranjithame' is already popular on YouTube. According to the buzz, we hear that the makers are planning to organize a huge audio release event in Chennai for the fans of the actor. The event might take place on November 24. Although there is no official confirmation about the same from the makers or the cast, in all likelihood, the event could take place on the above mentioned date in Chennai, followed by a pre-release event in Hyderabad sometime in December.

The movie Varisu stars an ensemble cast of Jayasudha, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Sneha, Sriman, Samyuktha Shanmughan, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Bharath Reddy, Sanjana Sarathy, Yogi Babu, and Ganesh Venkataraman among others in pivotal roles. Varisu/ Vaarasudu is locking horns with Ajith-H Vinoth's film Thunivu at the box office, which is making the fans even more excited.

Coming to the Varisu's crew, Karthik Palani cranked the camera for this bilingual, and KL Praveen worked as its editor. The dialogues of the film were penned by Vivek. Along with the director Vamshi, Ahishor Solomon worked on Varisu's script. T-Series is presenting the film.