Tamil superstar Vijay has a religious fanbase who would go to any extent to prove their fandom for him. And during several instances, the actor has proved to be worthy of it. Apart from delivering successful movies, he has often engaged with fans in a way that have often made the headlines.
‘Thalapathy’ Vijay Wins Hearts With His Kind Gesture Toward A Physically Challenged Fan
In one such incident, the actor's kind gesture towards a physically challenged fan has been the talk of the town. A photo of the actor has surfaced online, where he can be seen carrying a fan who seems to be physically challenged. The photo has been making the rounds on social media as fans laud him for his humanity and love towards his fans.
Take a look at the photo here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Varisu aka Varisudu directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Shamm is expected to play the main antagonist. Other actors including Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Karthik, Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj will be seen playing the important roles.
The film is bankrolled by popular Telugu filmmaker Dil Raju. It will hit the theaters as a Pongal/Sankranti special on January 12 thus clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Thunivu. The H Vinoth directorial is slated for release on January 13. It stars Manju Warrier as the leading lady.
Two songs have been released from Varisu so far namely Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy, both of which have turned out to be chartbusters. The film's music was directed by S Thaman. It is expected that a grand audio launch for the movie is planned.
He has another project in the lineup tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Vijay's previous movie Master. It is reported that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play the main antagonist in the upcoming movie. Thalapathy 67 is presently in the pre-production process. It is expected that the makers will start the production work of the movie as soon as Varisu hits the theaters.
- Blue Sattai Maran Trolls Vijay; Says 'Is He Nervous About Winning The Varisu-Thunivu Clash?'
- Varisu Vs Thunivu: Hashtag War Breaks On Twitter As Fans Go Berserk
- Varisu’s Thee Thalapathy Song: STR’s Salary For The Song Will Surprise You
- Thalapathy 67 Story Leaks: Vijay Playing A 50 Year Old Man In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film!
- Varisu Second Single ‘Thee Thalapathy’ Official Announcement Is Out: Vijay Is Ready To Set The Stage On Fire!
- Varisu Teaser: When Will Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Teaser Arrive?
- Varisu Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika's Family Drama Will Hit The Screens On..
- Ajith Kumar Appears With A Clean Shaved Look For Vignesh Shivan’s AK 62?
- Vaarasudu: Ranjithame Telugu Song To Be Released On The YouTube On November 30!
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Notice To Vijay's Varisu Team For Using Elephants In The Shoot Without Permission
- Varisu Pongal: Revisiting Thalapathy Vijay's Pongal Releases
- Varisu Pongal 2023: Seven Screen Studios Will Release Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu In Tamilnadu