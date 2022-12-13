‘The Day Prabhas Gets Married, I’ll Get Married’: Vishal Breaks Silence On His Wedding!

Actor Vishal is doing his job well as an actor, producer and secretary of the actor's association. His movie Lathi is going to hit the screens on Dececmber 23, 2022.

The film is getting released in four languages. Actress Sunaina plays the lead role in the film. It is action film directed by Vinod Kumar with background music and songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

In a recent interview to a media portal he said, "I have a lot of responsibilities on the professional front. Marriage is not a joke. You need to be dedicated to your personal life, like how you are in your work. I still need to get the marriage mindset. I'm very happy for Arya. He is a complete family man now. I am hopping on to the next thing - the day Prabhas gets married, I'll get married!"

Advertisement

The promotion of the film is going on in full swing. The recently released teaser of Lathi has increased the anticipation for the film. The song called Oonjal Aadum from the film was also released and it has gained audience attention.

Actor Vishal has recently said, "There is no change in what I announced earlier about the marriage. The building construction work of the South Indian Actors Association should be completed first. My marriage will take place on the first Mugurtham that comes after that. I will invite everyone to my marriage. My team is working to improve the living standards of 3500 actors and theater artists."

Actor Vishal has been in cinema for the past 20 years. The 45-year-old actor got into a lot of controversies. Vishal's recent film Veeramey Vaagai Soodum, Enemy and Action films did not give the expected success. Thus, Vishal is hoping that the film Lathi will take him back to the path of success.

Actor Vishal was engaged to a girl named Anisha, but suddenly the talk came to a halt. So this marriage is said to have stopped. Anisha removed the engagement photos from her social media page. It is noteworthy that some information has already been whispered in the Kollywood film industry that Vishal and Lakshmi Menon are in love. Later, strong sources from the film industry said that actress Abinaya might get married with Vishal. None of them worked as of now.

In such a situation, Vishal's statement about his marriage date is going viral on the internet. Though he jokingly said that his marriage will happen on the marriage date of actor Prabhas, his fans are taking it on a serious note and looking forward for the date.