The Family Man Season 2 Stunt Director Yannick Ben Trains Sivakarthikeyan For Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran!

Stunt director Yannick Ben has joined Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran directed by Madonne Ashwin. The stunt making video of Maaveeran is currently going viral on the internet.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, recently released his Prince movie for Diwali in Tamil and Telugu. But the film was not successful as expected. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ayalaan, a science fiction comedy film directed by Ravikumar.

Also, actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has signed on to act in a film produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, is currently acting in Maaveeran directed by Madonne Ashwin, who won the National Award for the film Mandela. Aditi Shankar is acting opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Along with them, director Mysskin, actress Saritha, Tollywood actor Sunil, Yogi Babu and others are playing important roles in the film. A latest update about the film produced by Shanthi Talkies has been released and has increased the interest towards the film.

The shooting of Maaveeran started just a month ago and they have completed the first schedule. Director Madonne Ashwin said that the film has a unique action sequence and has teamed up with famous Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben for it. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan will perform in an innovative action sequence which he has never done before. Director Madonne Ashwin has shared a making video of Yannick Ben on the sets of Maaveeran on social media. It is now being shared virally.

Yannick Ben is famous for his work as a stunt director in films like Pulimurugan, Yashodha, Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu. It is also worth noting that Yannick Ben is directing the action scenes in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan directed by Atlee.

Maaveeran is currently being shot at locations around Chennai ECR. Sivakarthikeyan, Mysskin, Sunil and Saritha's scenes have been shot. The film is expected to release around the summer holidays as 40 per cent of the film's shooting is completed already.