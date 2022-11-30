The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Announces ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’!

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who directed The Kashmir Files, has announced that he is going to make The Kashmir Files: Unreported to let people know the complete truth about the incident. Vivek's announcement comes after Israeli screen writer and filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files a bad propaganda film.

Nadav, who was the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury president, had also said that he was shocked to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

Responding to his comment, Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on Instagram. In it, he said, "I challenge these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker from Israel. If they prove that even a single shot, event or dialogue in this film is completely untrue, I will quit directing films. Who are these people who dare to oppose India every time?"

Speaking to the media, Vivek said, "I am sure now, I am going to make an announcement. We have many facts. We could have made 10 films instead of one film from it. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided to bring out the whole truth. Its title will be The Kashmir Files: Unreported."

He added, "I will soon let everyone know whether The Kashmir Files: Unreported will be in the form of a web series or a documentary. I will reveal the whole truth. Now this matter is beyond art. It is about the reputation of this country. I will compile the information, sources and what all the people have said. I will put them out there. I will bring it in front of the people."

The Kashmir Files, which hit theaters earlier this year, chronicled the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. The film became one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of the year. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi. The film was exhibited as part of the India Panorama section at IFFI.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India held in the Goa capital Panaji, Selection Committee Chairman Nadav Lapid had severely criticized the film The Kashmir Files.

Speaking about this, he said, "It is distressing and shocking to see a propaganda film like The Kashmir Files in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival of India." This sparked a great debate. Nadav Labip's opinion received various objections and supports.