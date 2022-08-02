The Legend movie, starring Arul Saravanan is continuing to run in theatres across Tamil Nadu despite negative reviews. The movie, which has been made on a budget of about Rs 80 Crore is an attempt to try Arul Saravanan's fetish for acting as a hero in a mainstream film. The movie has Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela as the female lead opposite 52-year-old Arul.
The Legend Day 5 Box Office Collection: Arul Saravanan-Urvashi Rautela's Film Fails At The BO!
Take a look at The legend day 5 box office collection:
Day 1: Rs 1.2 Crore
Day 2: Rs 0.63 Crore
Day 3: Rs 0.84 Crore
Day 4: Rs 0.88 Crore
Day 5: Rs 0.3 Crore
Total 5 days Collection: Rs 3.82 Crore
The Legend is said to be the story of a scientist who unearths the mafia around the field of medical research and development. He fights the corrupt system and Urvashi Rautela, although has got nothing much to do, is seen as a Microbiologist in the film.
The Legend also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others. Actor Vivek was seen in the film for the last time.
R Velraj rendered the film's cinematography, and Ruben edited the film. Pattukkottai Prabhakar worked on the film's dialogues. Arul Saravanan produced The Legend under his Saravanan Productions banner.
