The Legend Tamil Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Arul Saravanan's latest flick The Legend, starring Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has hit the screens on July 28 after a long wait. The movie, which is touted as an action entertainer, is receiving mixed reviews by the critics.

The Legend's music composed by Harris Jayaraj is being applauded along with the film's production values, which are screaming grandeur and no compromise. The story however is billed as the routine one like an old wine in a new bottle. Except for a few key scenes, the movie has nothing new to offer that packs a punch and Arul Saravanan's role is the only element The Legend is focused on. The legend has been billed as a passable venture of this weekend.

Despite the movie's result at the box office, every other movie that hits the screens of OTT platforms for that matter, is being copied and illegally distributed. The movie is made available for download and viewing in high quality across several websites.

The movie showcased Arul Saravanan in the role of a scientist in the film. The Legend is said to be a drama revolving around the evil practices in the medical field.

Advertisement Advertisement

The film also stars Geethika Tiwari, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Vivek, Suman, Nassar, Livingston, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Mayilsamy, Latha, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, Yashika Aannand, Raai Laxmi and Sachu among others.

The cinematography of the film is handled by R Velraj and Harris Jayaraj composed the film's soundtrack. Ruben edited the film which has dialogues penned by Pattukkottai Prabhakar.

The Legend is produced by Arul Saravanan under his Saravanan Productions and distributed by Gopuram Cinemas.