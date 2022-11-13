The Remuneration Details of VJ Maheshwari For Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Are Here!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is becoming more interesting. Task after task, the contestants are revealing their true colours and the show is running successfully, even better than the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

In the latest elimination episode, Kamal Haasan is going to announce VJ Maheshwari as the contestant to be evicted from the show. The viewers have opined that her behaviour with ADK is the reason behind her eviction from the show this quickly. Maheshwari's attitude with ADK seemingly did not go down well with the viewers and she earned flak for the same.