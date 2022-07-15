Energetic star Ram Pothineni has hit the screens as DSP Satya in an out-and-out action entertainer, The Warrior, under the direction of N Lingusamy. Warrior was released all over the world on July 14. The movie is a Tamil and Telugu bilingual, which marks the Tamil debut of actor Ram.
The Warrior Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Action Film Starts Average At Box Office!
The movie received a positive response at the box office. The performances of the lead cast are appreciated along with the film's story, direction, and set-up. Ram and Aadhi in their respective roles have performed exceptionally, making this commercial potboiler film a must-watch for the weekend. Especially, scenes between the protagonist and antagonist have come out very well.
Krithi Shetty looked very cute in the film and matched the energy of Ram in scenes they did together. She showcased her dance moves for the first time in this movie fully-fledged, with some foot-tapping numbers composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Check out the share of The Warrior Day 1 worldwide box office collection
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 3 to 5 Crore
Tamil Nadu: Rs 30 to 50 Lakhs
Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 4 to 6 Crore
Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are others who played prominent roles in the film.
The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. Naveen Nooli edited the film which has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. The film's dialogues have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra, and Brinda Sarathy. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.
- The Warrior Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- The Warrior Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Read About Ram Pothineni-Lingusamy's Heavy Action Drama!
- The Warriorr First Review: Ram Pothineni-N Lingusamy Dish Out A Full Energetic Mass Entertainer!
- The Warriorr Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Ram Pothineni & Lingusamy's Action Film Makes This Much Money!
- Gautham Vasudev Menon Narrates A Bilingual Script To Ram Pothineni, Movie To Go On Floors In 2023?
- Ram Pothineni Brushes Off Wedding Rumours; 'Hardly Went To High School', Actor Quips!
- Ram Pothineni's Marriage Is On Cards! Actor Likely To Get Hitched To High School Girlfriend? Read On!
- Exclusive: Ram Pothineni Turns Distributor For His Movie The Warriorr!
- The Massive Combo BoyapatiRAPO Film Launched With Puja Ceremony
- No Stopping For The Ram Pothineni's Bullet Song
- RAPO 19: Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni’s Film To Go On Floors On THIS Day!
- Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO19 In Trouble?