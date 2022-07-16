The actor is paired opposite Krithi Shetty in this heavy action drama. Aadhi Pinisetty played the character of Guru, the powerful antagonist. The scenes that featured Ram Pothineni and Aadhi have been said to be quite entertaining.

Energetic star of Tollywood, Ram Pothineni made his Kollywood debut with his latest bilingual film The Warrior, under the direction of N Lingusamy.

The songs and their picturization breathed a sigh of relief in the otherwise action film filled with heroic elevations and laden with fights. The movie is a treat to the fans of the actor Ram.

Take a look at the Warrior's Day 2 worldwide box office collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 3 Crore - Rs 5 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 20 Lakh - Rs 40 Lakh

Total worldwide collection on Day 2: Rs 12 Crore- Rs 15 Crore

Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are others who played prominent roles in the film.

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. Naveen Nooli edited the film which has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. The film's dialogues have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra, and Brinda Sarathy. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.