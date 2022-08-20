Actor Dhanush's latest romantic comedy musical entertainer Thiruchithrambalam hit the screens on August 18 with positive reviews. The movie stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the three female leads in the movie opposite Dhanush. After a series of direct OTT releases, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam opened in the theatres after a very long time. The actor is back in his form with the success of the film.
Thiruchitrambalam Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dhanush Scores Another Hit With This Drama!
The movie is touted to be a feel-good family drama that has Dhanush portray the titular role. He was seen as a delivery driver. He falls in love with two women and his female best friend helps him navigate through life, which is precisely the crux of the film.
Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Thiruchithrambalam down here:
Day 1: Rs 11 Crore Gross
Day 2: Rs 10 Crore Gross
Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 21 Crore
Thiruchitrambalam is raving reviews for the ensemble cast and their performances. Anirudh has rendered some beautiful melodies for the film and its background music helped in elevating the film's romantic comedy narration.
The film stars Prakash Raj, Bharathi Raja, Munishkanth, Sriranjani, Stunt Silva, Aranthangi, and VJ Pappu among others.
The film marks the second collaboration of Dhanush and Mithran R Jawahar after Yaaradi Nee Mohini. Kalanithi Maran produced the movie under the Sun Pictures banner. The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash and GK Prasanna edited the film. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Pictures distributed the movie.
