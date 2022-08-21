Actor Dhanush proved his mettle, adding another feather to his cap with director Mithran R Jawahar's latest film, Thiruchitrambalam. The movie released all over the world on August 18 to positive word-of-mouth. The movie stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the roles of female leads.

Thiuchitrambalam is raving reviews for Anirudh Ravichander's music and Dhanush, Nithya Menen's performances. The movie is touted as a romantic family drama based heavily on music. The movie charts the journey of Thiruchitrambalam AKA Pazham as he falls in and out of love and settles down with his true love.