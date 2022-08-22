Thiruchitrambalam Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Romantic Family Drama Is Scoring Big!

Dhanush- starrer Thiruchitrambalam, written and directed by Mithran Jawahar, marking the second collaboration of the actor and director. The movie was released on August 18 to a positive response. Dhanush was seen portraying the title role in the movie. Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna are the female leads opposite Dhanush in this family drama movie which is being reviewed as a delightful watch by the critics.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Thiruchitrambalam down here:

Day 1: Rs 8.25 Crore Gross

Day 2: Rs 8.55 Crore Gross

Day 3: Rs 11 Crore

Day 4: Rs 10.7 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3 Crore

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 40.55 Crore

The story of Pazham AKA Thiruchitrambalam is how a delivery boy approaches his life's situations. He falls in love with two women, and his best friend, played by Nithya Menen, was portrayed as a selfless woman in love with Pazham. The movie is a complete feel-good drama.

The movie stars Prakash Raj as Pazham's father and legendary Bharathiraja as his grandfather-both who are quite contrasting in nature. Pazham's father is a strict man while his grandfather is a chilled out person who has been through all of life's turns. The scenes between Dhanush and his grandfather and father have churned some great entertainment. In addition, Munishkanth, Sriranjani, Aranthangi, Stunt Silva, and VJ Pappu have played a few important characters in the film among others.

Thiruchitrambalam was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film's cinematography is rendered by Om Prakash and edited by GK Prasanna. Red Giant Movies distributed the film.