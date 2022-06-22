Thiruchitrambalam, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is finally all set to hit the theatres in August, this year. Recently, the makers confirmed that the first single of Thiruchitrambalam will be revealed on June 24, Friday. The song will bring together the celebrated duo Dhanush and Anirudh, after a long gap of 7 years.

The 'Thai Kelavi' song, which is expected to be a fun number, is composed by the celebrated musician and sung by the National award-winning actor. Dhanush himself has penned the lyrics for the song. The exciting song promo is now winning the internet and has definitely raised expectations over the Thiruchitrambalam playlist.