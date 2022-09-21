H Vinoth and the team have decided not to keep the fans waiting for an update for too long this time around, and the first look of the film AK 61 dropped on September 21. Thunivu's second look poster was revealed on September 22.

Thunivu is expected to be a bank heist thriller. The first look poster design strengthens this speculation. Ajith is shown chilling on a comfortable and he is literally laid back. He is shown holding a rifle in his hands. The thick white beard gives a mysterious vibe to the star who looks more stylish than ever.

Thunivu stars Manju Warrier in a key role and this is the first time the two stars are working together. Manju Warrier is known for taking up meaty roles and performing them well, and with her in the cast, we can surely expect a well-written film.

H Vinoth is known for suspenseful writing and an intellectual angle to the story in his first two films itself. He has not tried that with the two Ajith films, and this time it looks like he is back to doing what he does best.

Thunivu marks the third consecutive collaboration of the actor-director duo. They had worked on the remake of Pink, titled Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The film is expected to release for Pongal 2023.

It has to be noted that Vijay's Varisu is believed to be slated for a Pongal release as well. Although not official yet, Pongal 2023 will be a Thala-Thalapathy festival. The last time this happened was also on Pongal, and it was in the year 2013, exactly a decade back. Thala Ajith's Veeram and Thalapathy Vijay's Jilla were released together.