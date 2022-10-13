The speculation of whether Thunivu and Varisu (in alphabetical order) will clash in the theatres this Pongal has been going on for a long time now. With Deepavali approaching the teams are expected to be gearing up for some promotional activity, and as part of it, the buzz for release dates has peaked.
Thunivu & Varisu Release Dates: Distributor Thiruppur Subramanian Confirms Thala Thalapathy Pongal
While there were suspicions that it would be a financial risk for both teams, and would probably be sidestepped, now a confirmation of that assumption has arrived from film distributor Thiruppur Subramanian. In an exclusive interview with Vikatan, he stated that the films are indeed releasing for Pongal 2023. Thunivu is expected to arrive on January 12, and Varisu on January 13.
Thunivu is said to be a heist thriller, and from the genre, it seems that H Vinoth has cooked up something that he is comfortable with. The director has given two successful thrillers and this could be a good third entrant to his list of thrillers. Ghibran is composing the film's music. The film stars Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani in key roles.
Varisu is believed to be a family drama, with proper attention to romance and action. Vamsi's National-Award-winning Maharshi, and his blockbuster comedy Oopiri, Thozha in Tamil, stand as testimonials to his authority with humour and sentiment. Thaman is composing Varisu's music. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, and Prabhu among others.
A teaser or a single is expected from both teams pretty soon. Probably, they would announce the release dates with a song or a teaser this Deepavali. Toward Christmas or New Year's Eve, a trailer can be expected.
Pongal 2023 is going to be a spectacle.
