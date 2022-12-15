Top 5 Tamil Web Series Of 2022 That Got Great Response From The Audience

In 2022, some important Tamil movies were released directly on OTT platforms. Similarly, some web series in Tamil starring leading actors also got released and attracted attention. Now we can see the list of best Tamil web series which are most popular among the fans.

Due to the increasing dominance of OTT platforms, leading directors and actors are now turning their attention to web series. This year more than last year some important web series have been released on OTT platforms. Some of the web series released are Suzhal, Vilangu, Tamil Rockers, Irai, Paper Rocket, Pettaikaali, Vadhandhi, Anandham and Finger Tip. It is noteworthy that most of these web series released on various OTT platforms have been well received by the fans.

Unexpectedly, the web series Vilangu, released without any expectations, became a super hit. It is still considered as the number one web series in Tamil. Prashanth Pandyaraj directed this series starring Vimal, Muniskanth, Bala Saravanan, Iniya and others. As a comedy plus crime thriller, the web series released on Zee5 OTT was well received by the OTT fans. It is noteworthy that the dialogue 'Kichanale Ilichavaayan Thaney' featured in this series has gone viral as a meme content.

Suzhal has got the second place in the list of web series released in Tamil in 2022. Produced by Pushkar Gayatri and directed by Bramma and Anucharan Murugaiyan, this web series was released on Amazon Prime. This series, which was made in the crime investigation genre, starred Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiban and Shreya Reddy as the lead actors. It received appreciation from fans in many ways like making and screenplay. This web series is all about finding out what happened to a young romantic couple who goes missing. The fans have given priority to this web series which is a visual treat with interesting elemens about Mayanak Kollai.

Web series Vadhandhi released on Amazon Prime on 2nd December has taken the third position. Pushkar-Gayatri co-produced this series following the Suzhal web series. SJ Suriya is playing the hero in the Vadhandhi directed by Andrew Louis. The series was also based on the crime thriller genre of finding a missing young woman. It is noteworthy that the Vadhandhi web series, which has been well received by the fans, continues to make waves on Amazon.

Arun Vijay starrer Tamil Rockers is on the fourth place in this list. This series was created with the background of the piracy problem that is threatening the film industry. Arivazhagan directed the Tamil Rockers web series starring Arun Vijay and Vani Bhojan. Tamil Rockers, released on Sony OTT platform, was released in the Investigation Thriller genre. Arivazhagan has very carefully scripted and directed the series on how new movies are released on piracy websites. As usual, Arun Vijay was intimidating in the character of a detective.

Sarathkumar starrer Irai web series is ranked fifth in this list. Directed by Rajesh M Selva, Aaha Tamil released released it. This web series is also based on crime investigation genre and attracted the attention of fans. Also, the web series Paper Rocket directed by Krithika Udayanidhi, Fingertip season 2 starring Prasanna, Regina, Aparna Balamurali, and Pettaikali produced by Vetrimaaran also got some response from the fans.