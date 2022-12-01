Top 5 Trending Tamil Movie Dialogues Of The Year 2022!

The dialogues in a few films will become a huge trend in a way that no one expects. Earlier it was only the punch lines of top heroes that had tremendous reach. But now with the dominance of social media, suddenly some dialogues becomes a terrible trend all over the board through memes. In the list, we have 5 dialogues that are trending a lot this year.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vikram got the first place - Indha mathiri nerathula veeranungallam enna solluvanga theriyuma? Tha paathukalam (Let's see what heroes say in times like these): Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faazil, was a huge blockbuster hit. Kamal's very serious lines in this film are now being used as comedy memes.

Second place goes to Don - Idaka Oo Amcha: Don is a movie directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, starring actor Sivakarthikeyan. All the scenes in this movie are full of comedy. Actors Soori and Sivakarthikeyan speaking Tamil dialogues in Korean style in this film received huge response among the audience.

Prince got the third place - Idhu pondra sambavangal neraya nadathurukku. Aana ithu thaan first time (It happened a lot of times earlier. But this is the first time): Directed by Telugu director Anudeep, Prince is a movie starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj, Premji Amaran and Ukrainian actress Maria. As usual, this dialogue from the film, which originated from Siva's comedy Galata, is now trending on social media.

Ponniyin Selvan comes in the fourth place - Avalai Marakkathaan (To Forget Her): Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan was released in September this year. Despite being a historical film, the film was well received by a wide range of people. Also, actor Vikram's dialgue 'Avalai Marakkathaan' in this movie is trending now.

Love Today joins the list finally - Sollunga Mama Kutty (Tell me mama kutty): The biggest sensation of this year is Love Today directed and acted by Pradeep Ranganathan. Made on a budget of just six crores, the film is running a collection hunt of over 50 crores. The 'Sollunga mama kutty' dialogue of this film is now the biggest hit on social media.