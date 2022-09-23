Trigger Twitter Review: Sam Anton And Atharvaa Return For A Cop Thriller

Trigger follows an undercover cop, who gets involved in a Mall attack, and is at the risk of his cover being blown. There is also the case of a serial kidnapper who targets children. A kid that is close to Atharvaa also gets abducted it seems.

Atharvaa's Trigger will play at the theatres from today, September 23. The film is directed by Sam Anton.

Sam Anton' debuted with GV Prakash's horror comedy, Darling. He worked with Prakash on Enakku Innoru Per Irukku, immediately after. Sam and Atharvaa were previously together on 100, which was a cop thriller as well. Sam's most recent project Gurkha was a much-acclaimed Mall hijack adventure.

The film stars Atharvaa, Tanya Ravichandran, Arun Pandiyan, and Azhagam Perumal among others. Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer, Ruben is the editor, and Ghibran is the music composer for Trigger. PS Mithran has written the dialogues for Trigger. It's produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa.

From the trailer, it appears that Arun Pandiyan plays Atharvaa's father in the film. Azhagam Perumal is a senior police officer who works with Atharvaa

Here are some tweets of the people who have watched the film:

#Trigger A racy & entertaining action packed thriller Movie

semma speed screenplay

ur looks semma mass

@krishnanvasant na @AntonyLRuben na merattal

@ShrutiNallappa mam all side Positive Reviews 🎉🎉

#Trigger on Fire

CINEMA RASIGAN

#Trigger Review 2.75/5

Average 1st half, Okish 2nd Half, #Atharvaa Acting Sema, #Ghibram Music 💥💥, cinematography Super & Colorish 🤩, action Sequence bang 💥💥💥, But Old story, Average screenplay, One Time paakka Try panlam, #samanton 😞 disappointed,

Michael Vijay

#Trigger Review (3/5) It's a Good Action Thriller. 1st Half Is Decent with Construction Fight 2nd Half is Good with Climax Chasing Scene like #Valimai💥. Villain Role Could Have Been Better.

@Atharvaamurali 🔥

@ANTONfilmmaker 👏

@actortanya😍

Overall: Watchable 🙌

PEKABOO REVIEWS

#trigger #triggerreview

AVERAGE FLICK FROM ATHARVAA

AVERAGE 1st half and below average second half

Atharvaa acting is good...Fight sequences semma

Overall bore adicha paakalam

2.25/5