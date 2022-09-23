Trisha Krishnan Completes 20 Years In Cinema With Ponniyin Selvan: Here’s What Made Her The South Queen

Calculative And Intelligent Approach

With the way she carries herself, Trisha inspired a lot of people in her 20 years journey. She is known for her articulate and intelligent nature. She is an actress to be taken seriously. People just love the way she speaks, not only the language, but also about her perspectives towards her personal and professional life. She is very genuine and down to earth. A lot of people really admire her for lasting this long in the industry and continuing to do good work. It is definitely not easy in India where an actress' career only spans 5-6 years and then goes into decline. The great success that Samantha, Keerthi Suresh and the others are achieving now is what Trisha has already seen. Any film that she does now is not to compete or for success. She is basically just experimenting right now and she is very calculative about her future.

Jodi was her debut Tamil film. She did a small role as a background artist in the film. Simran who played the female lead in Jodi, later said in an event organised to celebrate Trisha Krishnan, 'I'm so proud of Trisha. She is a lovely actress who made her own mark in the film industry.'

Longevity

She is an example for how a top heroine should be. She is Very professional. Everyone knows how difficult it is to survive in the film industry, but she faced all the challenges with a smiling face, dignity and grace. The only reason for Trisha to be in the top female actresses list is just the love of audience towards her. Her efforts and sincerity is tremendous. We cannot imagine some other actress in the role of Kavi in the movie Something Something. The film was very special to many just because of Trisha's performance. When Trisha was questioned by a media portal for doing more films only in Tamil but not in other regional languages, she said 'The only reason for this longevity in Kollywood is people loved and accepted me as a Tamil speaking actress. They wanted to keep me here for a long time'

Game-Changing Characters

Director Ameer introduced her to Tamil cinema as a lead actress in Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002. Ghilli was her game changer in the industry. She completed 70 films and won more than 20 awards across the globe. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is another blockbuster with her brilliant performance as Jessi. She made her debut in Hindi with Khatta Meetha, in Kannada with Power and Hey Jude was her Malayalam debut film. She broke the stereotype and did a completely different role with a negative shade in Kodi. The maturity and depth she brought to her role as Hemanika in Yennai Arinthal was too good. Her career is a rollercoaster ride with full of controversies and struggles. Jaanu in 96 was a great comeback for Trisha after facing lot of hurdles in both her professional and personal life. 96 brought her a lot of recognition and people won't forget Jaanu for the next 20 years. She is the only actress who acted as heroine with almost all the mass heroes of South India.

'I will always thank my fans. They stood by me in all my highs, lows and even when there was no film for me. And an actress cannot survive for too long without that kind of love and appreciation' said Trisha in an award ceremony.

Aishwarya Rai Of Tamil Film Industry

Trisha is every 90's kid's favourite and she's the evergreen beauty with elegance. In short, she is the Aishwarya Rai of the Tamil film industry. Imagine a scene with the screen presence of Trisha and Aishwarya Rai together. A recent selfie with the two gorgeous actresses on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan created a strong buzz on the internet over their look and characters in the film. In Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan Novel, Kundavai was portrayed as a beauty with brains, the brave woman in the political world of men.

Now she has completed 20 years as a Heroine. So Magnificent!!! Hope she will sustain in the cinema world for another 10 years and more. Once a Trisha fan always a Trisha fan. Congratulations Trisha!