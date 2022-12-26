Trisha Says That She Learns Action From Thalapathy Vijay And Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan!

When asked about action sequences in this film, she said, "I got used to action sequences with rope shots from Vijay's Ghilli. If Vijay is jumping in a shot, I have to follow him in that film. It was a great practice session for me then. We even did a song in rope shots. So I'm used to that part of it but when I do stunts I feel like going to a gymnastic class. It won't give me the satisfaction of acting but it is fun. And yes, Thongavanam with Kamal Haasan Sir gave a great learning. He takes care of all the artist in a scene and prepares hard for atleast 10 days even for a small bit of risky stunt sequence in his films. It helped me a lot in Raangi as well."

She said that she was not side lined while doing the heroine role in films with big heroes earlier. She felt happy with more women centric films coming in these days. She also appreciates audience for giving more importance to content oriented films. Let's wish Trisha with a great success for her upcoming film Raangi.