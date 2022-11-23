Trisha, SJ Suryah, Ameer: Will We Find More Names Joining This List?

Trisha on her Instagram shared a picture celebrating the wrap of shooting for her debut series Brinda. Her post read "And it's a wrap. Thank you to each and everyone who worked by, with, and for #Brinda Season 1 on its way. "

Trisha plays a cop in Brinda, a Telugu-language series, directed by Surya Vangala.

SJ Suryah has starred in a series titled Vadhandhi - A Fable of Velonie. Vadhandhi means a rumour, and the story seems to follow the different perspectives of the story of a young girl's murder with a Rashomon effect.

The series' trailer recently came online and it has created enough intrigue about how the performances are going to be and how the writing is. The series has been produced by Pushkar & Gayatri, who are known for their suspenseful films. Expectations are high for this investigation thriller. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 2.

Vetrimaaran spoke about the series Nilamellam Ratham, starring Ameer. Vetrimaaran will be directing a few episodes in the series. The series will stream on Zee5. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for the series, the screenplay will be written by Vetrimaaran and the series will be directed by Ramesh Balakrishnan.

Although regional web series are being released over the past few years, prominent stars are now entering the zone, and more such talent is expected to participate in the series culture which is exciting for the regional audience.

As a form of storytelling, series have more leverage and freedom to develop characters and experiment with story arcs. This is a welcome trend for the regional industries, especially Tamil. Interesting times to look forward to.